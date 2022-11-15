Wax Statue of British Man With the World's Longest Nose Cracks Up The Internet

Did you know about Thomas Wadhouse – the man with the longest nose in the world? A Twitter page, famous for sharing memes, recently shared the story of Thomas Wadhouse, an English circus performer who rose to fame for having the world’s longest nose. According to Daily Star, he lived in the 18th century and was born in Yorkshire, England back in 1730. Thomas Wadhouse performed in various circus sideshows during the mid-18th century. As per the report, the measurement of his nose was allegedly about 7.5 inches (19 centimetres) long.

If the report is to be believed, then Wadhouse appeared to be intellectually disabled as many referred to him as ‘an idiot’. This was seemingly due to his unusual facial condition. However, besides his strange physical appearance, nothing much is known about Wadhouse’s personal life. But the Guinness World Records posthumously awarded him the title of ‘World’s Largest Nose.’ The circus performer passed away around 1780 in Yorkshire when he was allegedly 50 or 52 years of age.

Advertisement

A wax statue of the artist, which is a reproduction of his head is placed in Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum even to this day. The Twitter user who shared the story of Wadhouse online also posted a photo of his wax statue. While doing so, the Twitter user explained, “Thomas Wadhouse was an English circus performer who lived in the 18th century. He is most famously known for having the world’s longest nose, which measured 7.5 inches (19 cm) long." Take a look at it here:

Advertisement

As soon as the photo of Thomas Wadhouse’s wax statue surfaced online, it left the internet in splits. While a user said, it reminded them of a tengu mask, “Anyone else thinks it just looks like a tengu mask."

Another made a hilarious Dwanye John reference, “It’s been historically documented that he was, in fact, the only one who *could* smell what The Rock was cooking."

Advertisement

One user couldn’t believe the nose is real, “This cannot be real."

Meanwhile, a section of the internet shared hilarious anecdotes about his smelling abilities, “He could literally smell a scam from a mile away," said one.

Meanwhile, a section of the internet shared hilarious anecdotes about his smelling abilities, “He could literally smell a scam from a mile away," said one.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here