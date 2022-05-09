We Bet You Can't Find a Cat in This Optical Illusion

It appears to be the age of optical illusions. Recently, a Reddit user posted a picture, which contained a pile of wood. Sharing the image, the user asked if people could see any animal in it. Most of the answers were a big no but in reality, there was a cat hidden in that pile. Let’s monitor the picture closely.

If you see the picture, this cat is really hard to find. Most of the users were not able to find anything apart from tall trees and piles of wood. But when you take a closer look, you will be able to see a sleeping cat in that pile of wood.

Let us help you find it. Look at the big pieces of wood, and now focus on the second row to find a sleeping cat there. The major obstacle in finding this was the colour mix-up.

This is not the first time when an optical illusion made people scratch their heads. Earlier, another optical illusion — a painting, which contained a lot more than one could spot, went viral. Created by Bev Doolittle, this optical illusion is popularly known as The Forest Has Eyes.

If one believes that he or she has a meticulous approach toward things and has the eye of a falcon, this illusion below can serve as a quick reality check.

At first glance, one observes several elements such as the rocks, trees, and two horse riders in mountainous terrain. The ones who like to go into detail might also notice some faces on the rocks. Most people are initially able to spot 4 faces in the frame.

