'We Can't Feed You': This Student's Brutally Honest Essay on Marriage Gets Full Marks on Twitter

As students, we used to get tasks to write essays on an array of topics, which were usually used to test our knowledge and improve our vocabulary. Recently an essay written by a student on the topic of marriage is making the internet laugh. During the social studies test, a teacher asked her students to define marriage. It was a 10-mark question that needed a crisp answer. However, as the student was not aware of the precise answer, he went with what he had observed and answered it hilariously.

The photo of the answer sheet is making rounds on Twitter. According to the student, marriage happens when the parents of the girl tell her, “You are big woman now. We can’t feed you again. Better go and find a man who will start feeding you."

The child continued and wrote, “And the girl meet with a man whose parents shout at him to marry. Please you are now a big man. Both of them test themselves and become happy (sic)."

He concluded his answer by adding that both agree to live together, “and start doing nonsense to have children."

The teacher crossed out the whole answer and remarked it “nonsense" and added a big zero on his answer sheet. Although the teacher wasn’t happy and wrote “See Me" on the sheet, the hilarious answer left netizens in split.

The Twitterati is having a gala time reacting to the post as it has made many laugh but some users also pointed out that the student told the truth.

One user said, “This is funny… and I did laugh. Then it occured to me such disillusionment perhaps would be more fitting at a later age." Another person added, “This was far better than my ielts writing task."

One of them also stated, “Zero? Seriously! The kid deserves atleast 5 marks for writing the truth for most cases in India." “I’m sorry but this kid is a 11/10," stated another person.

The post has received around 12,000 likes since it was uploaded.

