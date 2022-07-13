'We Have to Do More': Florida Mass Shooting Victim's Father Interrupts Joe Biden's Speech

US President Joe Biden’s speech for a White House celebration on the passage of federal gun safety law was interrupted by the father of a victim who was killed in the Parkland mass shooting. Manuel Oliver’s 17-year-old son Joaquin was one of the 14 students and three staff members killed in a mass shooting at a school in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, as per a Guardian report. “We have to do more than that!" Oliver shouted out during Biden’s speech. In his speech, while Biden lauded the law as “real progress", he also mourned that the country remained “awash in weapons of war", as per AP.

Advertisement

“The word CELEBRATION has no space in a society that saw 19 kids massacred just a month ago. “Most people overestimate what they can do in one year and underestimate what they can do in ten years." Not me, not Joaquin," Oliver previously tweeted.

Oliver was escorted from the event, while some audience members cheered for him. Biden told Oliver, “Sit down. You’ll hear what I have to say." Biden went on to acknowledge that the law was “not enough" and “we all know that".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.