Home » News » Buzz » 'We Love Ranbir Kapoor': Fans Hit Back After Actor Gets 'Cancelled' on Twitter

'We Love Ranbir Kapoor': Fans Hit Back After Actor Gets 'Cancelled' on Twitter

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: August 24, 2022, 07:57 IST

New Delhi, India

Earlier, Twitter users had shared threads showing Ranbir behaving questionably towards co-stars. (Credits: Instagram/@brahmastrafilm)
Earlier, Twitter users had shared threads showing Ranbir behaving questionably towards co-stars. (Credits: Instagram/@brahmastrafilm)

Ranbir Kapoor fans have been trending 'We love Ranbir Kapoor' after Twitter had called him out on disrespectful behaviour towards co-stars such as Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Ileana D'Cruz.

Advertisement

After Ranbir Kapoor was ‘cancelled’ on Twitter for ‘disrespectful’ behaviour towards co-stars, his fans have hit back. They have been trending ‘we love Ranbir Kapoor’ and posting the various reasons for which they admire the actor. Earlier, Twitter users had shared threads showing Ranbir behaving questionably towards co-stars like Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Ileana D’Cruz. He was seen making some insensitive jokes, and at times even speaking over Katrina during interviews.

Ranbir Kapoor fans have been hitting out also at the boycott calls on Twitter against his upcoming film Brahmastra which also stars Alia Bhatt.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

It all started after Ranbir made a joke at the expense of Alia, who is pregnant. During Brahmastra promotion, he made a joke on Alia’s pregnancy, and her baby bump, leaving netizens furious.

In the video, they were talking about why they haven’t been visiting places and promoting Brahmastra extensively. After Ranbir finished talking, Alia began to say, “We will do it (the promotions), we’ll be everywhere. The question you’re asking is why we are not phailoed (spreading) everywhere… right now our focus is…" Before she could finish her statement, Ranbir looked at Alia’s baby bump and commented, “Well, I can see somebody has phailoed." The Gangubai actor looked in disbelief, and even Ayan Mukerji was taken by surprise. Ranbir, looking at their reaction, patted Alia on the back and dismissed the statement as a “joke… in a cute way".

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

first published: August 24, 2022, 07:57 IST
last updated: August 24, 2022, 07:57 IST