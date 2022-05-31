'We Will Hunt': Noida Police After Youth Put Behind Bars for Performing Stunts on Roads

Doing outright bizarre activities to get viral on social media can land you in jail. And the evidence, of it, is this latest post shared by the Uttar Pradesh Police. A youth’s video surfaced on the internet where he is seen driving a Mahindra Thar in Noida recklessly. Apart from shaking the car dangerously, the man was also seen swinging a baseball bat in the air while driving. The video, after showing the “stunt," cuts to the consequences the man had to face. At first, visuals of the red Thar being seized by the police and taken to Noida sector-24 police station.

The next bit of the clip shows the man apologising and claiming that he will never do such stunts again. Sharing the video, UP Police, in the caption, wrote, “If you perform stunts, we will hunt. The vehicle will be confiscated and you will be sent to jail." The warning tweeted in Hindi were accompanied by hashtags – #RoadSafety and #DriveResponsibly.

Take a look:

Since being shared, the video has been viewed by almost 64,000 people. Netizens couldn’t help but highlight how the tables turned in the video. There were many who praised UP Police for timely and appropriate action.

“Great Work UP Police," wrote one user.

“Well done UP Police," wrote another.

One user commented, “Beautiful initiative.”

One user pointed out the witty jingle that UP Police wrote in the caption.

Here are some more reactions to the tweet:

A similar incident recently surfaced where a youth was seen performing a dangerous stunt of standing on two moving cars. The clip also surfaced from Noida and appropriate action was taken by UP Police.

In another incident that happened in Dankaur, two youths were arrested when videos of them sitting on a car’s bonnet with guns in their hands reached the Police’s radar.

