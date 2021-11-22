Weapon Accidentally Discharged at Atlanta Airport Sparks US Gun Laws Debate

It was a sight of panic for passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the United States on Saturday afternoon when a passenger “accidentally" discharged his loaded gun. The incident ensued panic among fellow passengers as footage from the scene shared on social media showed. According to a report by CNN, Robert Spinden, federal security director, Transportation Security Administration, Georgia, said in a press meet that the incident occurred in the afternoon when a “prohibited item" was flagged in a passenger’s property while going through the X-ray screening at the security checkpoint. It was during the secondary search, the passenger went through his luggage, grabbing a firearm that was inside, which was ultimately discharged, Spinden said. Soon after the bullet was shot, the passenger escaped the security checkpoint through an adjacent exit lane along with the firearm.

Panicked passengers were seen laying low on the floor, to protect themselves from the bullet. According to Atlanta Police Department Airport Precinct Commander Reginald L. Moorman, the culprit has been identified as 42-year-old Kenny Wells.

A report by NBC mentions that the airport police commander, Maj. Reginald Norman has issued warrants against Wells on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon at a commercial airport and reckless conduct.

The incident has once again highlighted the controversial gun laws of the United States. Livid netizens shared their reaction to the incident on Twitter. One of the Twitter users criticised the lawmakers of Georgia for passing the Safe Carry Protection Act of 2014, also known as the “guns everywhere bill." Under this law Georgia residents gained the right to carry weapons, and concealed carry permits to take guns into public places like bars, churches, school zones, government buildings and certain parts of airports.

Blasting off the law, the user criticised former Governor of Ohio John Kasich who passed a similar law, “This right here reminds Moms Demand Action of the nightmare moment John Kasich signed into law, guns in public airport areas, and in daycares. You swear it can’t be true or that we’re exaggerating, they did remove police stations, though. Oh, and churches, bless souls, oh, wait."

Another user pointed out how American airport security checks are more strict about carrying water bottles inside the flight than a loaded gun.

