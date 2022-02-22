Wedding Guests in Suits and Dresses Take Part in Ugly Street Brawl in Australia

A wedding reception in Sydney’s upscale suburb went awry when dozens of guests indulged in an ugly brawl on the street while being fully dressed up for the occasion. The embarrassing incident was captured in a video which was then uploaded on Reddit. “Massive brawl in Mosman last night," the caption of the video read.

The 35-second clip shows men and women in suits and dresses indulging in a full-blown fight right on the streets. At the beginning of the video, a man can be seen pushing a girl to the ground and then proceeding to pick a fight with another person. As the camera pans to the side, one of the men can be seen lying unconscious on the street while his friends appear to be checking on him.

Meanwhile, a shirtless person can also be seen in the video coming from behind and manhandling another person who was tending to his friend. The brawl which occupied a significant part of the street also seemed to be affecting vehicular traffic in the area. Notably, a person was also seen trying to ease off the traffic jam caused by the revelers.

According to a report by News.com.au, the incident took place at The Spit in Mosman, which is an affluent Sydney suburb. Responding to reports of the brawl, the police were called to the scene at around 11:45 pm, an NSW Police spokeswoman told news.com.au.

The spokeswoman said that by the time the police arrived, most of the people involved in the brawl had left the scene. “Those remaining were reluctant to make a complaint," she added. She further shared that the police inquired into the matter and spoke with a 26-year-old man involved in the fight. The man told police that he suffered a broken nose and sustained injuries to his face and ribs as he was knocked unconscious in the scuffle.

Reportedly, further investigation by the police is under progress, and “inquiries are continuing to identify those involved," she added.

