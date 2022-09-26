Wedding Guests in UP Asked to Show Aadhaar Cards Before Dinner, Video Goes Viral

From calling off the marriage due to the groom’s baldness to lemons being gifted to the couple, we have read about many bizarre moments happening at weddings. And now, something similar has come to the light from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district. Guests at the wedding were asked to show their Aadhar Cards before they picked up their dinner plates. Weird? Read further to know the actual reason.

Everyone loves to have the delicious meals that are served at the wedding. They are not only mouth-watering but also offer options for free. It was for the same reason, that people, some of who were strangers to the family, thronged the venue to enjoy the feast. A video has been going viral on social media that show hosts asking for the Aadhar Card before letting the guest in the dining area.

According to Amar Ujala, the number of guests exceeded the estimate. When the family saw the huge number of guests, with some unknown faces, the bride’s family decided to only allow the guests enter the banquet hall who had their Aadhar Cards with them.

As per the media house, the incident happened on September 21 in the locality of Hasnapur. There were two weddings at the same location. When both the groom’s sides arrived for the ceremony it caused chaos to identify the gate-crashers among them.

After the unexpected step by the families, angry guests made several uproars but they were calmed down by the relatives. As per the reports, many guests who were invited left the venue without having a meal as they did not carry their identification cards.

Here take a look at the video:

This is not the first time something like this has happened. Several baffling videos have surfaced over the internet in the past. Earlier a wedding in Mumbai caught the attention when guests were seen enjoying the feast unfazed by the massive fire blaze in the background.

