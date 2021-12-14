Wedding, Yacht, Beach Club: Everything Already in the Metaverse in 2021

The metaverse has existed for ages and so have NFTs and Cryptocurrency, but 2021 was the year that they became truly mainstream. For the metaverse, this was not least due to Mark Zuckerberg’s intervention and the launch of Facebook’s (now Meta) metaverse. In a statement during announcement of Facebook’s rebranding, Zuckerberg wrote, “We are at the beginning of the next chapter for the internet, and it’s the next chapter for our company too". The founder’s letter goes in depth into the functioning of the metaverse where, he says, everything imaginable can be done. “In this future, you will be able to teleport instantly as a hologram to be at the office without a commute, at a concert with friends, or in your parents’ living room to catch up," it states. It rang alarm bells among people, who compared the metaverse to various types of dystopic science fiction: notably Neal Stephenson’s ‘Snow Crash’ and Netflix’s ‘Black Mirror’.

World’s richest man Elon Musk has a whole plan for the entirety of humanity to shift to the grounds of Mars; similarly, Zuckerberg would have you believe that the metaverse could solve distance or any other vulnerability caused by our physical being, and believers have existed for a while. In 2021, the metaverse has fleshed itself out painstakingly, with newer and weirder things being added into its arsenal. Like NFTs, the things in the metaverse create their own value, where a system of mutually agreed-upon meaning comes to replace actual utility. By the end of 2021, here are all the things without a physical existence that have sold for hefty amounts, and events that (metaphorically) occurred inside of a virtual universe.

A Metaverse City

South Korea’s Seoul is set to be the first city to enter the metaverse. The South Korean capital city is the first-ever government to announce its new digital future, which is currently named ‘Metaverse Seoul.’ The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced that the virtual world will enable seamless interaction of citizens with the state. From attending cultural events, visiting tourist sites to meeting avatars officials to solve municipal complaints, everything will be possible with a pair of futuristic headsets. The city has invested 3.9 billion South Korean won (about Rs 24 crore) in the ‘Seoul Vision 2030’ 10-year plan of mayor Oh Se-hoon. Euronews quoted the mayor, who said the aim is for “a city of coexistence, a global leader, a safe city, and a future emotional city."

A Metaverse Wedding

A couple from the US became the first to get married in the universe. However, it took place simultaneously with their physical wedding. Traci and Dave Gagnon’s digital avatars held a ceremony staged by US-based company Virbela that builds virtual environments for work, learning and events. Their virtual ceremony featuring their digital avatars and guests took place at the same time as their physical wedding. The couple were married in person on September 4 at Atkinson Resort & Country Club in New Hampshire, US while simultaneously hosting a virtual ceremony in a metaverse created by Virbela, New York Times reported.

An NFT Band Set to Play in Metaverse

‘Universal Music Group’, world’s largest music company, is in the process of creating a virtual band and its members are apes who are also, needless to say, virtual. Bloomberg has reported that Universal Music Group NV is combining NFTs and the metaverse in collaboration with collector Jimmy McNelis. Four of McNelis’ NFTs are set to constitute the band called ‘Kingship’. They are a group of four apes- three of them really bored, and one is a mutant ala X-Men. The collection is called the Bored Ape Yacht Club. Kingship is all set to perform in virtual spaces of the metaverse, including video games, virtual reality applications and their music will be released on streaming services.

Rs 4.8 Crore Yacht NFT; Private Islands, Beach Club in Metaverse

A digital yacht created in the metaverse, The Sandbox, that has become one of the most expensive NFTs. According to Hypebeast, Metaverse developers Republic Realm sold the The Metaflower Super Mega Yacht for 149 ETH which is approximately $650,000 (Rs 4,86,86,430). The recent NFT sale has made the digital yacht the most expensive NFT asset in The Sandbox. One of the leading metaverse games, The Sandbox, has collaborated with brands and personalities such as Adidas, Atari, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Binance, Snoop Dogg, The Smurfs and DeadMau5. The luxurious NFT Metaflower Yacht is an extension of the Fantasy Islands development and is a one of its kind NFT that falls under the Fantasy Collection. Hypebeast explains Fantasy Collection as an ensemble of luxury NFTs ranging from private islands, jet skis, and speedboats providing its owners exclusive access to the members-only beach club and Fantasy Marina.

As per Euronews, the Decentraland metaverse can be entered by real people’s avatars, where property can be bought and sold and virtual events can be attended.

Metaverse shoes and clothes

Sportwear brand Nike is reportedly planning to sell virtual sneakers, clothing and accessory in the near future. Brands like Gucci and Balenciaga have already made their foray into the world of NFTs. Nike will also not be the first to sell a virtual sneaker. Virtual sneaker company RTFKT sells limited edition NFTs representing sneakers which can be “worn" in some virtual worlds or on social media via a Snapchat filter.

Zuckerberg had said recently in their Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call: “If you’re in the metaverse every day, then you’ll need digital clothes, digital tools, and different experiences. Our goal is to help the metaverse reach a billion people and hundreds of billions of dollars of digital commerce this decade." A report in Protocol says that Zuckerberg is planning to cash in on digital clothing, which are similar to ‘skins’ that can be chosen while playing video games.

Apart from these, metaverse versions of food items (a McRib, some whiskey) are also already real things. What really sets futurism apart from dystopia is the existence of free will: your right to exit anywhere, anytime. So if 2021 has been the year that you have decided to venture out into the metaverse, it might be wise to remember ‘Hotel California’: “We are programmed to receive. You can check-out any time you like. But you can never leave!"

