'Welcome': Ratan Tata Had a Special Message for Passengers Aboard Air India

After Air India returned to Tata Group, a recorded message from Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons is welcoming passengers onboard. The message says: “The Tata Group welcomes Air India’s new customers and is excited to work together to make Air India the airline of choice in terms of passenger comfort and service." The industrialist’s voice is an extra perk for Air India fans who believe that the company can turn around the fortunes of the beleaguered airline.

“A warm welcome extended by Mr Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, Chairman Tata Trusts, to our passengers onboard Air India flights."

Netiens commented that despite its flaws, Air india still offered better value to customers.

“Cancelled plan of buying @IndiGo6E. Ticket & bought AI ticket BHO-BOM. Not only meal & better seat, but d price & lack of hidden charges like convenience fee makes AI d obvious choice. Lot of us had drifted away frm AI due to lack of quality in service which is sure to improve now."

“Air India is no doubt one of the best airlines. The biggest problem which Tatas I am sure will solve is prompt interaction with customers and the pleasant service. I am a fan of Taj Hotels for more than 2 decades because of the service of all the employees with no exception."

“There is no doubt in anybody’s mind that Air India will fly high under Tata Sons bosoms. It will be the most preferred airliners sooner than expected."

“TATA group gas never let down people of India. we have special place for you in our heart. Full support to Air India we want you to be the Best Airline in the world."

“Absolutely fantastic to hear Ratan Tata Ji’s voice. AirIndia is THE preferred choice of airlines from now on. It’ll be either AI or Train. Wishing you more success."

The business conglomerate is likely to introduce “enhanced meal service" on four flights that will operate from Mumbai, said officials in the know. These are AI864 (Mumbai-Delhi), AI687 (Mumbai-Delhi), AI945 (Mumbai-Abu Dhabi) and AI639 (Mumbai-Bengaluru).

