'We'll Call You Steve': Cheteshwar Pujara's Video Resurfaces amid Yorkshire Racism Scandal

A video dated 2018 featuring Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara began doing the rounds of the Internet after Azeem Rafiq spoke in the parliament about his experiences playing for Yorkshire, revealing that he lost his career to racism among other damning details. “I’d prefer Cheteshwar but it’s difficult to pronounce so the guys have come up with ‘Steve’," Pujara told cricket.com.au about his “nickname" before adding, “Personally, I would prefer Cheteshwar. I think it was Jack Brooks who started off with this. He could not pronounce my first name so he was asking me what nickname do I have. I said I don’t have any and so they said, ‘we will start calling you Steve’," Pujara added.

This was also brought up by Rafiq during his testimony when he said: “Once I left the club, Cheteshwar Pujara joined the club, and Jack Brooks I think started it where he didn’t feel the need to call him by his first name."

“Everyone called (Pujara, ‘Steve’), high-profile players around the world, and it shows the institutional failings. ‘Kevin’ was something Gary used for people of colour in a derogatory manner," Rafiq exclaimed stating that cricketers of colour were subjected to euphemisms and racist slurs.

Employees and players of the club had earlier backed these claims. According to reports, two former employees of the club, Taj Butt and Tony Bowry, affirmed that Asian cricketers were often targeted for their race. They said that members of the club would refer to all persons of colour as Steve.

“They called every person of colour ‘Steve.’ Even Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who joined as an overseas professional, was called Steve because they could not pronounce his name," a PTI report stated, quoting the two employees.

As Pujara’s old video went viral, fans were left dumbstruck.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club is in the midst of a racism scandal that has seen its top officials resigning and sponsors deserting. The scandal has blown up recently but more than a year after its former player Azeem Rafiq levelled allegations that he was a victim of institutional racism during his two tenures with the club - between 2008-14 and 2016-18.

It was during an interview in 2020 with a leading publication that Rafiq claimed of deep-rooted racism in the club and later revealed the events led him to contemplate suicide. The club launched an investigation appointing a panel and earlier this year apologised to Rafiq but denied there was institutional racism and claimed the player was instead “victim of inappropriate behaviour."

