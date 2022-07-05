West Bengal Man Builds Mini Model Trains After Poverty Halts Dream of Driving

He dreamt of running a train since childhood but it remained a dream, so Prabhas Acharya of West Bengal’s Serampore decided to build himself a train at home. As a child, Acharya wanted to become a train driver when he grew up, but due to financial crisis in his family, he could not pursue higher studies and hence could not fulfil his dream of becoming a train driver. However, due to his indomitable will, Acharya has now brought the whole train to his house, albeit a miniature one.

The local train model of the Eastern Railway is now running at Acharya’s house. He is handling the entire responsibility of where the train halts and where it goes. The model train has everything that a functional train does. Inside its compartments, there are upper handles, seating, window front buffer, and signal lights.

Made entirely of steel and fitted with iron wheels, a few of Acharya’s model trains have found buyers as well. But he does not have the financial capacity to commercialize the project on a large scale. Acharya is counting on entrepreneurs to come forward to make this project a business venture.

Acharya is now busy chasing this new dream while also continuing the job of a priest in his spare time. With his eyes open behind the wheels or closed in prayer, Acharya is dreaming of a revolution in the train industry.

