West Bengal Police Raids Fake Call Centre after American YouTuber Uncovers Racket

West Bengal police recently shut down a fake call centre based on leads provided by American YouTuber, Mark Rober. As many as 15 “scammers" from New Town-based MET Technologies were duping people from the US, UK and Australia. The company has been operating since 2010 and it has over a thousand employees. This was shown in YouTuber Mark Rober’s video. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “HERE WE GO!! 1 of the call centers that we featured (been operation for a DECADE) is shut down. 15 senior officials arrested. This is just the first battle. We’ve had some encouraging discussions with the KolkataPolice. This is their moment though. The world is watching."

Advertisement

In a report by The Quint, the police said, “While the investigation is under process, their gadgets, bank passbooks and other documents (have) been seized. The police further called the operation an “international fake call centre racket." The police is now looking for the chairperson.

In the video, YouTuber Rober collaborated with fellow YouTubers Jim Browning and Trilogy Media to set stink bombs, glitter bombs, cockroaches, rats and smoke bombs in the company office. He said that the actions of his team caused several call centres in India to shut down. He further claimed that he contacted Kolkata Police but no action was taken initially. Rober now says he has had some “encouraging discussions with the Kolkata Police." Have a look at the video:

Advertisement

Since uploaded, the video has managed to garner a total of 26,381,592 views. The video has also garnered multiple comments. One YouTube user wrote, “The saddest thing about all these call centres is that they employ primarily young and ambitious people under the guise of a “first real job" because of the terrible job market in India. It’s disheartening seeing everyone giggling and laughing about their day as if this was a social setting while someone might be losing their life savings or on the verge of death and cannot pay their medical bills." Another person wrote, “I really appreciate that you guys took out the time to emphasise that the rest of India isn’t like this and that they hate the scammers as much as we do. That was important! You all did an awesome job!"

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.