West Bengal Robber Bows, Gives Back Rs 200 Upon Realising He Was Stealing from Teacher

Harishchandra Roy, ex-head teacher of Farakka Barrage High School retired in 1997. Since then, Roy has been living in an apartment at the barrage. Mr Roy, who suffers from an illness, has a younger brother who lives with his sibling to take care of him. Having taught for a long time in Farakka, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Roy commands huge respect from the people of his locality. In return, the kind-hearted Roy gives back to the community by helping underprivileged students financially.

Roy recently visited Bangalore for treatment for which he was under regular medications and physiotherapy. On Monday, post-dinner, Mr Roy, with his brother, was at his home, when he opened the main entrance of the house to get relief from the scorching day. Out of nowhere, two men barged into the house with knife-like sharpened objects. When Roy’s brother tried to stop them, they grabbed him by the throat and pushed him inside the lavatory, and locked the door.

Once inside, the burglars began threatening the old teacher to hand over all his money and jewellery to them. The head teacher obliged and handed over around seventeen thousand rupees to the masked men. They also pocketed two mobile phones before leaving. While it seemed like any other burglary, something bizarre ensued. Recognising that he was looting his teacher, one of the robbers bowed to the teacher in a gesture of showing respect. Perhaps realising that they weren’t a threat to him or his brother’s life, the teacher asked for some money for the morning groceries and physiotherapy. The robber then left 200 rupees and a mobile phone at the feet of the teacher.

The incident sparked panic in the Farakka Barrage apartment. The IC of Farakka police station visited the spot after being notified of the incident. He assured strict security in the residence.

Police have started investigating about the miscreants. Harishchandra Roy said, “As soon as they entered the house and asked for money, I gave all the money out of the cupboard due to sheer fear. But even then they ransacked the whole house. But interestingly when they left the house, they bowed to me."

