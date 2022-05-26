West Bengal Woman Scales Mt Lhotse Barely 2 Days after She Conquered Mt Everest

By Uddalak Bhattacharya

Piyali Basak of Chandannagar scaled Mount Lhotse on Tuesday, barely two days after she had conquered Mount Everest, the tallest peak in the world. She climbed Everest without oxygen, this time she also conquered Lhotse peak. On Sunday afternoon, she climbed the world’s highest peak, Mt. Everest, and on Tuesday, she conquered the world’s fourth-highest peak, Lhotse. For a long time, Piyali had been preparing to climb Everest-Lhotse, but financial difficulties stood in the way of her dream. Piyali was the first woman to conquer Dhaulagiri last October without the help of extra oxygen.

Piyali suffered from snow blindness, however, it did not stand in the way of the conquest. Renowned mountaineer Basanta Singha Roy says, “Climbing Everest is very difficult. And with Lhotse it is a very big achievement. When you go to a peak summit, when you go up to that 8000 meters, you will face lots of problem. There she climbed eight thousand meters, followed by another summit of achievement. Lhotse the fourth highest peak. The cost of climbing these two peaks together is a bit lower. the last camp of the peaks is in the same place, so you get more benefits."

Is it possible to reach that height without extra oxygen? Basanta Singha Roy said, “It is possible. In fact, the body has to gain that amount of energy. Not for a day or two, but for a long time. Piyali’s mind was strong, and she regularly prepared herself in this way." This is why her peak victory without extra oxygen added a special dimension to this whole activity. Piyali was the first woman to conquer Dhaulagiri peak last October without the help of extra oxygen.

