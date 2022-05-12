Whales Went from Living on Land to Deep Inside Oceans in Just 8 Million Years: Study

Being the world’s largest mammals, whales have always fascinated many with their enormous size and capabilities to dive into the depths of oceans in search of their prey. The general evolution of the mammal is known and registered in the fossil record. However, what has puzzled researchers is how the whales evolved into different species and dominated the waters. Now, a recent study has shed light on the key moments of the whale’s life on Earth and has concluded that it witnessed three key periods of rapid evolution.

In the study titled ‘The temp of cetacean cranial evolution’ and published in Current Biology, researchers examined 3D scans of skulls of around 113 extinct and 88 living species of whales. This covered the entire 50 million years of the mammal’s evolution.

Advertisement

“We have gathered the most expansive cranial data set for whales which exists on the planet,” said Dr Ellen Coombs, a Postdoctoral Fellow at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History and author of the study. The study revealed that whales had three main bursts of evolution in whales. The first evolution is learned to have happened 47.8-42 million years ago. The ancient whales known as Archaeocetes first made their transition from land to water during the first evolution.

The species then underwent changes in their skull morphology which was possibly due to the lack of competition in the water. According to Dr Coombs, the ancient species transformed from a fully terrestrial mammal to a fully aquatic species within 8 million years. “This is super quick in evolutionary terms,” she added.

In the second evolution, two main groups of whales diverged from each other. The divergence was seen in toothed whales, baleen whales, Odontoceti, and Mysticeti. Researchers observed that the Odontoceti witnessed drastic changes in their facial and nasal regions of the skull. The Mysticete skull, meanwhile, adapted to the mammal’s habit of feeding on bulk prey.

The third and the final key evolution saw a specialised cranial evolution in species such as the blue whale. The toothed whales diversified and refined their echolocation while eliminating the need to see the prey and allowing them to dive deeper into the ocean.

Advertisement

The researchers are hopeful that the findings can be effectively utilised to get an idea about how the changing environment can impact the future of whales.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.