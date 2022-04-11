'What a Blessing': Anand Mahindra Impressed by Five Generations of Family Living Together

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra often shares hilarious, cute and quirky videos on the internet, which go viral in no time. Recently, he shared a video of an extremely rare moment when five generations of a family made appearances together in a clip. , however, looks like it isn’t that rare in Indian households. The 20-second clip showcased the youngest kid of a family, calling his father. Further in the video, each son calls out his father’s name until there are 5 generations of the family line standing in a row. Sharing the video with his followers, Mahindra wrote, “What a blessing. 5 generations together. I wonder how many families around the world have this rare privilege of 5 generations—mothers or fathers—together." While concluding the tweet, the Businessman stated that it would be great to see a similar video from India.

Several internet users shared their family pictures featuring 4-5 generations. “Sir, this is my family, we completed 5 generations," a user wrote alongside a family picture that featured 5 generations, while another shared an image featuring 4 male generations in his family.

“Me, my mother, grandmother, daughter and granddaughter," a third wrote.

“5 Generation in one frame, my daughter, wife, mother in law, grandmother in law, great grandmother in law," another tweet read.

One of the users went on to share six generations in a single picture. “A blast from the past..my zoo. This 5G also rocked cos it was an all-women tribe," she wrote pointing out that “grandmother in white, her eldest daughter next to her, her granddaughter in black, her great granddaughter in red and her great great granddaughter." A little girl in the arms of the eldest daughter.

