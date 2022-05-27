'What about Dog?' Twitter Asks after IAS Couple Transferred over Stadium Controversy

‘IAS couple’ has been trending on Twitter after they were transferred from New Delhi after they were found misusing facilities at Thyagraj Stadium. Indian Express had reported that Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga used to take their dog for a walk at the Thyagraj Stadium, leading athletes and coaches at the Delhi government-run stadium to complain about being forced to wrap up training earlier than usual. The incident triggered a social media storm with politicians slamming the bureaucrat for “misusing his authority". As a result, Khirwar was transferred to Ladakh and his wife to Arunachal Pradesh. While Twitter celebrated the quick action by the government, a few had another question: what about the dog?

“The IAS couple who used to walk dogs at the stadium after chasing athletes out, have been transferred to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively. I wonder where the dog will go."

Government sources said that following the controversy, the MHA had sought a report from the Delhi chief secretary regarding the reported misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Khirwar and his wife. A report was submitted later in the evening on the factual position to the MHA. “Necessary action will be initiated based on the report," sources added. Earlier in the day, following the controversy, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered the state sports department to keep all state-run stadiums open till 10 pm. “Our sportsmen are facing problems due to the closure of sports facilities at 6 pm, so we have directed that all Delhi government sports facilities will stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm," Kejriwal said.

Born on November 29, 1971, Sanjeev Khirwar is an IAS officer of the 1994 batch from the AGMUT cadre. He has earlier held important positions like Secretary Health and Family Welfare, Revenue, Finance and General Administration Department. Khirwar’s wife, Rinku Dugga, is also a 1994-batch IAS officer of AGMUT cadre.

