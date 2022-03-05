'What an Idea': Anand Mahindra on Solar Panels for Cyclists on South Korean Highways

Anand Mahindra never fails to give a shoutout to ideas that challenge the prevailing paradigm and advocate a sustainable lifestyle. The Mahindra & Mahindra honcho has always been vocal about innovative solutions to modern problems and challenges. A recent piece of evidence of this trait surfaced when Mahindra’s attention was caught by a plan that was implemented in South Korea. Former Norwegian politician, Erik Solheim, shared a video that shows a bicycle lane running between two highways. The catch is that the bicycle lane is covered by solar panels, hitting two birds with one stone. One is that the solar panels provide shade to cyclists under the scorching sun, and the second is that it produces clean energy.

Take a look:

Advertisement

As soon as the idea reached Mahindra, the billionaire shared the video on his Twitter feed. “What an idea, Sirji,” Mahindra wrote. He added, “We have been doing similar things by covering the canal, but this would substantially increase coverage. It is worth looking at even if cyclists do not use expressways…and who knows, maybe it will kick off a recreational cycling boom.” Ending the caption, Mahindra tagged the Minister of Road Transport and Highways in India, Nitin Gadkari.

Here's the tweet:

Netizens poured their reactions, suggestions, and thoughts by commenting and retweeting the video, along with Mahindra’s tweet.

One user wrote about the adrenaline rush that kicked in after listening to this idea.

Another called the idea “multi-beneficial.”

Advertisement

Many pointed out the challenges, including that of protecting the solar panels from getting damaged.

Many advocated the promotion of cycling.

This user shared pictures of the current installation of solar panels on canals that Mahindra pointed out as well.

The idea will definitely change the way we perceive the concepts of energy and transportation. What do you think?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.