What are the Items Handed to Convicts When They Land Up in Britain's Toughest Prison?

Life in prison – just the thought of it is terrifying. But have you ever thought about what daily life is like for someone who is locked behind the bars? A documentary takes us behind the tight security of HMP (Her Majesty’s Prison) Belmarsh, Britain’s highest security prison. The project gives insights into the lives of Belmarsh inmates. A synopsis for the feature-length documentary, that aired on May 18 on Channel 5, said, “HMP Belmarsh: Maximum Security gives a remarkable and often harrowing insight into what life is really like in the prison", LADbible reported.

The documentary talks about the gangs that dominate its corridors, the brave officers who have served there, as well as the infamous prisoners who were banged up inside. Disturbing accounts of alleged assaults on prison officers at HMP Belmarsh were also revealed by former guards and inmates.

HMP Belmarsh: Maximum Security offered a glimpse into ‘Britain’s most notorious lock-up.’ The programme revealed that inmates at Belmarsh are given three things for their cell when they arrive. According to the documentary, they are handed ‘a TV, kettle and bedding’ upon arrival. The kettle, as per the prisoners, can be used to carry out brutal attacks – during gang wars.

Daniel Marczewski, who was put behind the bars following multiple short sentences for various drug-related offenses, explained in the documentary: “Someone would fill up the jug full of boiling hot water, chuck loads of water, and just chuck it on the bloke’s face. That was one of the worst things that could happen to you."

Along with the three items, the inmates are also given a ‘small weekly allowance’ to buy snacks from the canteen. A former Belmarsh inmate Andrew Pritchard shared that various trades happen in the jail – the currency used are tins of tuna, which they refer to as gold standard currency. Packets of biscuits are another currency used by the inmates to get their things done.

“It’s a packet of biscuits to get your washing sort of lifted ahead of the queue a little bit, two tins of tuna for a haircut – because obviously a haircut in prison is a big thing," Pritchard said, reported LADbible.

