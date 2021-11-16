What Came First, Chicken or Egg? We Finally Know the Answer

A question that people have been asking for years — what came first, chicken or egg? And while everyone kept asking the question all these years, nobody really had a correct answer to this. Having said that, most of us have asked this question just for fun. But now scientists seem to have found an answer.

The question is where did the egg come from? Chicken must have produced it. But then we also say that the chicken must have also been born from an egg. Before we fall in this circle once again, let’s understand why the answer to this question is egg. Before looking at the reason behind the answer, let us tell you that many scientists have claimed that chicken came first. This means that to form an egg this protein must have been required.

The question is which kind of chicken are we talking about? The one which has been produced by a chicken or the one which has a chicken in it? For example, hypothetically, if an elephant gives an egg from which a lion is born then whose egg will it be called? When two organisms reproduce, both their DNAs are present in their child but it is not 100 percent the same.

This mutation results in the birth of a new species. This mutation takes place in the cell present in the egg. This means that lakhs of years ago, chicken type animals which are called prototype chickens mated with another prototype chicken. Then after genetic mutation, an egg came into existence whose DNA was very different.

This was the first chicken of the world that we know today. However, this mutation can not be calculated from a single egg since it is a process that goes on for years which slowly leads to conversion. This mutation must have also taken a lot of time and then a time must have come when the proto chicken egg started giving birth to today’s chicken.

