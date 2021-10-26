What Do Four Electrons Create? Experiment Finds It's a New State of Matter

Scientists have showcased in a recent experiment how superconductivity has some revealing effects when four electrons are involved in the experiment, giving birth to a new state. The results of the experiment have been published in the Nature Physics journal and can provide some revealing insights into the realm of physics. The study, led by theoretical physicist Egor Babaev from the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden, presents results nearly 20 years after he first predicted this kind of phenomenon, and eight years after he published a paper predicting that it could occur in the material. For their experiment, the team of researchers shows the fermion quadrupling in a series of experimental measurements on the iron-based material, Ba1?xKxFe2As2. The pairing of electrons enables the quantum state of superconductivity, a zero-resistance state of conductivity that is used in MRI scanners and quantum computing. It takes place within a material as an outcome of two electrons bonding rather than repelling each other, as they would in a vacuum. The So-called Cooper pairs which are used for the superconductivity to occur are opposites that attract. In a normal situation, two electrons, which are negatively charged subatomic particles, would strongly repel each other, but at low temperatures in a crystal, they become loosely bound in pairs, giving rise to a robust long-range order. The currents emitted from the electron pairs no longer scatter from defects and hurdles and a conductor can lose all electrical resistance, becoming a new state of matter, known as a superconductor.

However, in the recent experiment, for a fermion quadrupling state to occur, there has to be a presence of something that prevents condensation of pairs and prevents their flow without resistance, while allowing condensation of four-electron composites. One of the key findings of the experiment is that fermionic quadruple condensates impulsively break time-reversal symmetry. The time-reversal symmetry in physics is a mathematical procedure of replacing the expression for time with its negative in formulas or equations so that they describe an event in which time runs in reverse or all the motions are reversed. The experiment, however, shows that a four-fermion condensate puts the time-reversal in a different state. In a statement, Babaev said," It will probably take many years of research to fully understand this state."

