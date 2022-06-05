What do Men Think about Menstruation? A Reddit Post Throws up Interesting Answers

A woman’s period is a biological process that she has to go through once every month. Even though it is something which is absolutely normal, there are people who feel uncomfortable talking about it, especially publicly. To address the same, a user started a thread on Reddit asking men about what exactly do they think about it. “Men of reddit what do think about periods?," wrote the user. After the question was asked, people bombarded the comment section with their opinions. Making it sarcastic, one person wrote, “They are great for ending most sentences."

“Bodies do things. Ears produce wax. Earwax is gross. Pores produce sebum. Sebum is gross. Bums produce poop. Poop is gross. Pussies dribble blood. Blood ain’t really gross. It’s basically just a body doing its fluids things. I don’t find it very off putting. I do wish one of my exe’s would have not just bled all over everything once a month. None of my other exes seemed to have no idea their period was coming - but . . . what do I know? Maybe her body gave her no clues," opined one Reddit user. Narrating ones own experience, another person wrote, “I have a wife and 3 daughters. I’m sympathetic to them when they have them, I buy the feminine products, and I make sure their feeling ok (cramps, back pain). I also am the one who does laundry so it’s common to have to spray their blood stained underwear when it leaks. I figure it’s the least I can do for them."

“I’m fine with them. But stop being double sided. When I grew up it was ‘Equal pay for equal work’ but between maternity leave discrepancy v parental leave and the movement to pay women extra pto for their menses the ‘equal pay thing’ is out the window," commented another user.

We are in 2022 and a lot has changed but there are still taboos surrounding this biological process.

