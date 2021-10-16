What Do We Really Know About Area 51?

In the middle of the desert, some 48 kilometres south of Rachel, in Lincoln County, Nevada, United States, lies a place which is considered one of the most mysterious places that have captured popular imagination — Area 51. The area, which is a secret base for the United States military activity, is often described in folklore as a place where the government has hidden aliens and alien spaceships to conduct research on them.

Just two years ago, a joke event calling people to storm Area 51 and see the aliens went viral on Facebook with more than 2 million people RSVP’d. The event was determined for September 20, 2019, and was created as a joke by a 21-year-old California resident Matty Roberts. Soon, the FBI showed up at Robert’s door and he tried to shift the joke event into some sort of a music festival. Some 6,000 people showed up on the set date, took part in what had become a DIY festival. The attendees did not choose to storm the area. Just 10 days ago, two people including a Youtuber from the Netherlands were arrested some 5 miles inside a restricted zone of the area and were charged with trespassing.

Given that there has been so much speculation about the area since its establishment during the cold war, do we actually know something about it?

The origin of Area 51

The origin story of the mysterious site goes back to the early 1950s when the US planes used to fly over the Soviet Union to conduct surveillance and gather military information. However, with these “recon missions," there were big dangers of the planes being identified and shot down by the USSR military. To solve this problem, in 1954, the US began working on a specialised recon aircraft, dubbed Project Aquatone, that could fly high and conduct surveillance safely. To make sure that the project does not fall into the enemy spies’ hands, Area 51 was chosen, given its inaccessibility to civilians and spies. A secret military was set up and the development of the aircraft started.

Origin of the mystery

Area 51 got its numeral name because it belonged to the Nevada Nuclear Test Site that was divided into numbered areas. During the summer of 1955, many sightings of weird flying objects were reported in the area. The testing of the US air force’s new aircraft U-2 had begun at the time. The aircraft could fly higher than 60,000 feet and would look different and unidentifiable to normal airliners that flew at about 10,000 feet height and usual military aircraft that flew at about 40,000 feet. To the pilots of normal and military aircraft, U-2 would look like a tiny mysterious moving speck. The pilots reported the sightings to the air traffic control. This gave rise to the mystery of sightings of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO). While the US air force did have an idea that these sightings were actually their own aircraft, they could not tell it to the public. Over time, the mystery grew further.

The reveal

About 60 years after the military base in Area 51 was established, a reveal came out when the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) released documents that included maps of the area. The documents officially acknowledged that Area 51 was, in reality, used by the US air force but they suggested that it was used as merely a testing site for surveillance programs like U-2 and OXCART.

However, popular culture had developed too many myths, thanks to the movies and television shows and conspiracy theories, to let them go despite the reveal. As a result, Area 51 still remains an interesting phenomenon in popular culture.

