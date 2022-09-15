'What Do You Like, Ma'am?': Adorable Kid Makes Chocolate Milk For Her Mom

The internet is loving a clip showing a kid making chocolate milk for her mother. Her goofy millennial mom, Sarah, often makes videos of her daughter and many of them end up amassing thousands of views on Instagram. Recently, the millennial mother enjoyed a tea party at the girl named Willow’s imaginary cafe. The adorable clip that’s doing the rounds on social media, begins with the kid standing on the opposite side of the counter as she asks her mom, “What do you like ma’am?" To this Sarah asks, “Do you have any tea?"

The little munchkin says, “Hmm yeah," and begins to collect the ingredients required to serve the customer. She chooses a tiny cup and pours ‘chocolate milk’ from a packaged tea. However, after adding a few ingredients, baby Willow forgets what she’s been preparing. She returns to the counter once again and asks her mom, “What do you like ma’am?" This time Sarah says, “I’m still waiting on my tea." This quickly reminds the little munchkin of the order and she quickly resorts to preparing the order.

Advertisement

Baby Willow opens and closes a few cabinets, when mom Sarah asks again, “Is my tea ready?" The former replies, “Yes." But when the mother extends her hand to take the cup from Willow, the baby does a ‘no’ gesture. Mom Sarah enquires again, “No, not yet?" The baby then smiles and begins to give the cup to her mom, but she hesitates once again in order to gesture Sarah to wait until the hot drink is served. The adorable video concludes with Willow wishing her mother to enjoy a “Happy tea party." While sharing the video on Instagram, Sarah wrote, “Willow’s diner now serves chocolate milk tea!" Take a look at the video below:

Advertisement

The adorable video has raked over 2 lakh views and likes on the photo-sharing application. Moreover, it has also left the internet mighty impressed with the baby’s exceptional service. While responding to the viral clip, a user wrote, “This baby made my morning happy," another rated her food outlet as “Phenomenal service. 5 stars, 10/10, would come again." One more said, “I’m gonna take her away in my pocket," a netizen joined, “She is such a doll! Cho chweet!"

Advertisement

Apart from serving chocolate milk, there are videos of the little Willow serving donuts, pie, and watermelon on Sarah’s Instagram profile.

Keywords: viral, viral video, viral kid, kid makes chocolate milk, Baby Willow, viral Instagram video, viral news, trending, trending video

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here