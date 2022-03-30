What Does a Pizza with No Sauce, Toppings Look Like? Domino's Employee Does a Reveal

We all have our specifications when it comes to pizza, while some might want to add on or remove a few toppings, many want their favourite snack to get loaded with certain sauces. While we might have heard of people who order minimum toppings pizza, no-sauce-no-topping pizza is a first. One of Domino’s outlets received a rather strange order, and the workers were on to it. Beth D shared a video of herself giggling and packing the order, which had nothing but an empty base of pizza.

According to SK Pop, she shared the video with the caption “Sometimes you get strange orders at Domino’s." The video which was shared on TikTok and Instagram has gone viral and has reportedly racked up over 4 million views.

In the clip, Beth couldn’t stop giggling as she took an empty base out of the oven and placed it on the counter. Her companion, who was recording the video, exclaimed “yummy," looking at the pizza, which was devoid of any sauce and condiments. She then transferred the base into a Domino’s box, and cut it into eight slices and jokingly said, “Make sure all the toppings are even, alright."

After placing it in the box, Beth poured in some garlic sauce on the edge of the crust and packed it up for delivery.

Beth further shared that the customer had ordered a Hawaiian pizza, minus everything, which cost them $33 (Rs 2501). Beth shared that the outlet tried to contact the customer before moving forward with the order, as they thought it might be a mistake.

The clip was also shared by Times Now, watch here:

A user shared that a similar incident took place with him, as he had ordered via the app, and forgot to fill everything out. Many opined that pizza, without the toppings and sauces looked good, a user wrote, “Not gonna lie… that still looks good."

