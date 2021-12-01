What Does The Red Line on Packets of Some Medicine Indicate?

You might have noticed a red coloured stripe on the packets of various medicines. However, very few people are aware of the fact that this line indicates something very important about the medicine, tablets and capsules. And therefore, it’s crucial to know what it means.

We have often seen people taking medicine without consultation and sometimes even suffering from the side effects. Consumption of these medicines without consultation of the doctor may even pose risk to life.

In 2016, the Ministry of Health, Government of India, shared a post on Twitter informing people about this red line and what it meant.

The informative Twitter post of the Ministry says that the medicines with the red stripe on the packet should not be taken without a doctor’s prescription. The red bar is mainly seen on antibiotics. These strips indicate that the medicine should not be taken without the prescription or consultation of a health expert or a doctor.

And therefore, while you check the expiry date of the medicine, it is equally important to note if the packet has a red stripe on it.

So it is advisable to not take any medicine on your own or at the suggestion of the person at the chemist shop. It is necessary to consult a medical practitioner especially before consuming the medicine that carries the red line.

