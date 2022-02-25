What Goes On in Our Minds Just Before We Die? This Study Has Some Answers

What happens when we are dying? This question is not yet fully fathomed. However, a study has emerged from the University of Louisville, where a team of researchers might have come close to finding out what exactly happens to humans when they die. There are multiple theories associated with the last activities that the human body goes through before finally becoming lifeless, but none were scientifically analysed until Dr Ajmal Zemmar and his colleagues studied the brain of a person moments before his death. According to them, the human brain remains active, coordinated, and shows changes through neural oscillations.

The study published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience examined the brain activity of an 87-year-old patient who had developed epilepsy. During his treatment, Dr Raul Vicente, University of Tartu, Estonia, used electroencephalography (EEG) to detect brain activity and seizures.

While the EEG was connected to his brain, the octogenarian passed away due to a heart attack. This unexpected occurrence resulted in a bunch of findings about the human brain moments before death. “We measured 900 seconds of brain activity around the time of death and set a specific focus to investigate the 30 seconds before and after the heart stopped beating," said Zemmar.

Researchers noticed a significant change in the band of neural oscillations, which play a role in various high-cognitive functions, including memory retrieval. Zemmar speculated that the human brain right before dying may be playing a rerun of all memories and flash life before the eyes.

Zemmar said that the findings can be looked at through three different lenses – scientific, metaphysical, and spiritual. While scientifically, it is difficult to interpret the data since the brain had suffered seizures and bleeding, metaphysically, the activity of the brain right before dying mirrors the patterns of the brain when it is dreaming or recalling a memory. Zemmar added, “It opens an interesting question to me when you define death."

