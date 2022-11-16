What Happens When Snake Venom Gets Into Blood Stream? Watch This Video To Know

Snakes are deadly reptiles, feared all around the world. Some of these venomous reptiles are so dreaded, that even watching them on television gives us chills. Recently, one such bone-chilling video was shared on Twitter. The clip, showing the effect of snake venom on blood, has gone viral.

Shared by “Oddly Terrifying", the video was captioned, “Effect of snake venom on blood!" The 41-second video shows a snake-catcher collecting snake venom in a vile. A man then takes some of the venoms in a syringe and puts a drop of the venom into a small glass of blood. He then proceeds to mix the venom well with the blood. Then as soon as the man drops the blood on a petri dish, it is revealed that the snake venom has clotted the blood completely and made it into a blob that moves around in the dish. The lump of clotted blood reveals how snake venom kills a human or any other animal with its venom. The venom clots our blood after entering the stream and slowly causes a stroke.

The video garnered over 13 lakh views on the microblogging platform since being published on November 16. It also has got more than 26,000 likes and continues to receive more. People in the comments expressed their views.

A user commented, “And that is why people die due to clots or is there another reason as well?".

Another user replied to this and explained the various types of snake venom – “Not all snake venom is the same. Some are hemotoxic (affecting the blood as seen in the video), proteolytic (breaks down tissue), neurotoxic (attacking neurons, causes paralysis. often a “painless" bite) and cytotoxic which attacks and breaks down cells (found mainly in cobras)."

The user further added, “Additionally, there are some snakes that utilise multiple types of venom in their, umm, cocktail of venom they have. Rattlesnake venom is hemotoxic and proteolytic. The hemotoxin is used to neutralise and the proteolytic venom helps break the tissue down, assisting in digestion."

