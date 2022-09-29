What if Farhan or Hrithik Sang Falguni Pathak's 'Maine Payal'? Comedian Shares Hilarious Take

Falguni Pathak’s song ‘Maine Payal Hai Chankai’ has been in the news for some time now after Neha Kakkar created its remix and there was a lot of controversy around it. Recently, a video which has gone viral shows a comedian who goes by the name ‘Dr Sanket’, singing the song in Farhan’s and Hritik’s voice. “Remix by Many Singers," read the caption of the video. This comes after singer Neha Kakkar received a lot of flak for remixing Falguni Pathak’s iconic track. Not just this but even Pathak has expressed her displeasure and re-shared netizens’ posts criticising Neha.

In the video, the comedian is also seen presenting B Praak and Ajay Singham’s version of the song. The video has now gone viral. Have a look for yourself:

It has managed to garner over 41K likes. “Hahahahaha last one was the best," commented an Instagram user.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, the popular and loved singer opened up about Neha remixing her song and said she doesn’t mind a remake but it has to be done with a lot of passion.

Earlier, Pathak said that she did not know the importance of owning music rights back then, otherwise it could have prevented such recreations. “I wish I was aware back then. Jab khud pe guzarti hai tab pata chalta hai. I regret that

I didn’t know about it then, otherwise I would have definitely done something about it," the singer told the publication. Talking about remixes and recreations, she says that she is not averse to the idea but it has to be done with a lot of passion and the passion has to be only about creating good music. Everything else comes later, she added.

After Falguni Pathak expressed that she was upset with the remake, Neha took to social media to share a post that read, “For those who’re s unhappy seeing me happy and successful, I feel sorry for them. Bechaare… Plz keep commenting. I won’t even delete them. Coz I know and everybody knows what Neha Kakkar is!"

