What If 'Kesariya' Was Made By Ritviz? This Artist Has Dropped a Full Song

Brahmastra song Kesariya divided the audience since it dropped, not least due to the fact that it included a phrase that goes “love storiya". Even though Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s appearance- as Bollywood’s latest It couple- was eagerly anticipated, the lyricism of the song quickly became meme fodder on social media. Many people remade it without the offending “love storiya" part, but have you ever imagined what Kesariya would sound like had it been made by musician Ritviz?

You don’t have to imagine it anymore, because Instagram creator Anshuman Sharma has produced a whole song in that vein. Here’s Kesariya à la Ritviz:

The remix has Ritviz’s own stamp of approval, too, who commented, “Hahahahaha back at it". Nucleya and Salim Merchant were among other musicians who showed love to Anshuman’s creation on Instagram.

This is not Anshuman’s first rodeo. In 2020, he took Twitter by storm with a similar creation. Lyrics from a random word like aasman (sky) followed by few random sentences put in sync with the sound of classical instruments like tabla, south Indian wedding music and singing as if high with few other steps and he ended up making something like a Rivitz song.

As far as Kesariya is concerned, in a fix-it, singer-songwriter-producer Harsh More, who enjoys massive popularity on Instagram, has come up with a version of the song without “love storiya". “Here’s Kesariya with a change Save and share if you enjoyed! With due respect to all the original creators of the song including writer Amitabh Bhattacharya, music by Pritam and Singer Arijit Singh and all other creators associated❤️," Harsh wrote on Instagram.

Twitter had agreed for the most part that Arijit Singh’s soulful croon was all okay except the “love storiya" bit but now, after one user’s revelation, that too has been called into question. Remember Abhay Deol grooving to Laaree Chhootee by Pakistani band Call in his film Ek Chalis Ki Last Local released in 2007? A Twitter user going by @Ctrlmemes_ has pointed out that the tune of Kesariya sounds a lot like it.

