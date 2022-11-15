What is Antimatter? Why Is It The Most Expensive Material On The Planet?

There are a lot of things in the world that are extremely expensive. Precious metals, luxury cars and jewellery take the top spot when it comes to expensive items. However, did you know that there was one more item so expensive that a few nations might have to combine all their wealth to buy a gram of it? The material being talked about is antimatter.

Scientists have for a long time believed that our universe shouldn’t have existed. The reason – the equal amounts of matter and antimatter created during the initial years of our universe’s birth should have cancelled each other out and left nothing behind. However, luckily for us, that didn’t happen. While scientists believe that the dominance of matter in the universe can be explained by antimatter itself, what is antimatter?

In physics, antimatter is defined as the opposite of matter, having the same mass as matter but opposite electric charge. For example, a positron is the antimatter equivalent of an electron. It has a mass equal to that of an electron, but the charge of a positron is +1 as compared to -1 of an electron.

Advertisement

For the past few years, scientists at CERN (European Organization for Nuclear Research) have been synthesizing antihydrogen by slowing down high-energy antiprotons and smashing them into positrons. But since antimatter is explosive (it blasts when it comes in contact with normal matter) and energy-intensive production, the cost of making antimatter is too high. The cost of 1 gram of antimatter is about 62.5 trillion dollars (around 5,000 billion Indian rupees).

The most expensive material on Earth, antimatter, is not found in nature but can only be prepared in a lab. The antihydrogen made in CERN’s laboratory only amounted to a mass of about 1.67 nanograms. To make a gram of the antiproton, scientists will have to continue production at the current rate for another 6X10^8 years and the total cost would be an astronomical 2.58×10^15 USD.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here