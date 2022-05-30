What Is Déjà Vu? Causes And Explanation

You walk into a room or are somewhere having dinner with a group of friends, discussing politics or some other subject, and you suddenly feel like you’ve experienced this very same situation before — even though you are aware you haven’t — the eerie feeling is called Déjà vu.

Pronounced as day-zhaa voo, it is French for “already seen." It is a common experience among young adults, but some find it strange and unsettling.

Before raising an alarm, remember that the feeling is overwhelming and disappears just in a blink of an eye.

Advertisement

Now, the question arises of what really causes it. The phenomenon of you’ve been here before but you haven’t, is somewhat complex and there are a few different theories explaining why it happens.

With our limited understanding of déjà vu, we know it is pushed by a part of your brain called the temporal lobe. This part is commonly associated with processing long-term memories, events, and facts. Who suffered from temporal lobe epilepsy — a condition in which nerve cell activity is disturbed due to seizures — have reported experiencing déjà vu. The temporal lobe forms the connection between déjà vu and memory.

However, due to the lack of data from studies, scientists still do not have enough information to conclude an accurate estimate of déjà vu.

Many scientists believe that the mind makes an idea of some things and situations in advance or prepares an outline for any unknown event. When an incident similar happens, we feel that it has already happened. Your brain is telling you otherwise, but logically, you know you haven’t been in this moment before. Many also believe that Déjà vu is related to our previous birth.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.