What is Highway Hypnosis? Here's How You Deal With It

Imagine you are travelling on a highway, and you see a milestone. The milestone says that your destination is 100 kilometres away. After some time, your attention shifts to another milestone, and you find that your destination is now only 80 km away. Suddenly you start wondering where the previous 20 kilometres went. What did you do while crossing that 20 km stretch? Neither you slept, nor did you meet with an accident. How did this happen?

To put this whole thing in one phrase, it is called Highway Hypnosis. When a person experiences this, they are hypnotised while driving. One might say they were “zoned out" when they refer to Highway Hypnosis.

What is Highway Hypnosis?

According to Healthline, highway hypnosis occurs while driving on an empty stretch of road on the highway as your mind gets bored and while watching the road, stays in the same state for a long time. The brain goes into autopilot mode. Simply put, a person keeps driving the car, he also has control over the steering, but he forgets or does not pay attention to everything that happens around him.

How does it feel to have highway hypnosis?

You realise this hypnosis only when you come out of it. Sleepiness, tiredness of the mind or not being able to focus on anything, heavy mind, slow reaction to something or heavy eyelids. These are all such conditions when highway hypnosis occurs. When you come out of hypnosis during these conditions, you realize that you have missed a turn or are in another similar situation.

What causes highway hypnosis?

When the road is empty and there’s nothing to see, highway hypnosis happens rather quickly. Due to this, the mind also gets tired very soon. Apart from this, highway hypnosis occurs when the brain starts making guesses on its own. When the driver sees with his eyes that the entire highway ahead is empty, the brain gradually stops relying on retinal feedback. It starts believing in mental predictions. This causes the brain to be less alert.

How to Control Hypnosis?

Now, the question that arises is “How to control Highway Hypnosis?" The simple answer is to keep the mind busy. For that, you can play a song in the car or talk with your fellow passenger. Lower the glass on the empty highway so that the fresh air keeps hitting your face.

Keep a playlist of songs that makes you pay attention. Drink coffee, drive the car with your seat upright, eat a light meal before driving, and take breaks after every few kilometres.

