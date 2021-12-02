What is It Like to Land on Mars? NASA Scientist Explains

2021 marks 50 years of the first spacecraft successfully entering Mars’ orbit, a feat that offered humans a taste of exploring other worlds and trying to look for things they would like to see there. We did not look back and after 50 years, we know that there once used to be lakes and oceans on the red planet, and we are not very far from finding signs of ancient life on Mars if it existed, thanks to NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover that landed on the red planet in February. But even after half a century of effort, sending a spacecraft to Mars and landing it safely still remains extremely challenging.

“It’s an intense, challenging and exciting series of events," says NASA Thermal Engineer Alex Scammel in a recent video posted on YouTube by the space agency.

Scammell explains that during the landing of Perseverance, the Mars 2020 spaceship had to slow down from a speed of nearly 13,000 miles per hour to a soft landing on the red planet’s surface in just seven minutes. The landing involved a parachute, thrusters and even a sky crane.

Adding that the Martian atmosphere also helped the spacecraft slow down fast, Scammell explains that the Martian atmosphere created drag onto the heat shield of the spacecraft, raising temperatures as high as 1,300 degrees celsius which in turn, quickly decelerated the spacecraft.

Scientists had installed a set of temperature and pressure sensors, called MEDLI2, across the inside of the heat shield to measure the extreme conditions under which the landing was taking place. Mars Entry, Descent, and Landing Instrumentation 2 (MEDLI2) is a set of 17 pressure transducers, 17 thermal plugs, and 3 heat flux sensors.

“Understanding what the heat shield experienced during entry can help us design more efficient heat shields for future missions," Scammell says in the video.

According to him, scientists will use the data from MEDLI2 to improve sizing predictions for future heat shields and save spacecraft mass for scientific instruments, supplies and even humans. He says that scientists including him are trying to make the process better for future missions.

