What is Mental Chatter and How to Get Rid of it for Good

Mental Health is gradually gaining traction among people who, earlier, used to fail in wrapping their heads around their own minds. Practices healing the mind are slowly taking the shape of routine and the masses are getting better at dealing with issues pertaining to mental health, one breath at a time.

However, despite the knowledge and awareness, there are some issues that are hard to uproot, even in the case of those who have borderline mastered the workings of their mind. Mental Chatter is a widely prevalent and ever-existing condition that cannot be wiped in one swipe but requires a regime, stable and consistent, for it to get curbed. Let’s take a glimpse into what mental chatter actually is and what it takes to minimise the effects of this condition.

What Is Mental Chatter?

Mental Chatter is a string of lingering thoughts and scenarios that dominate your mind while the physical self is busy doing activities that make up the very fabric of the life you lead. Be it eating, working, or when you are about to doze off, mental chatter, in its malevolent prime, does not stop.

The noise, even though cannot be heard, can be felt strongly, and can hinder the mind from taking a more efficient shape of itself. The noise under discussion are thoughts that tend to overload your mind and can lead to baseless anxiety and panic.

What Can Be Done to Curb Mental Chatter?

The mind is one of the most powerful tools that humans have. All that is needed is sharpening the tool to carve out a better, more peaceful life for yourself. This process of sharpening requires you to not just look but see, not just hear but listen, and not just understand but perceive the world around you.

Savour The Senses

In conversation with LADBible, National Health Service (NHS) psychologist, Gemma Applegarth, says that all a person needs to do to achieve efficiency of the mind is to simply relax. And although it sounds like a tiring task, it is rather simple. “Something as small as taking five minutes to actually be with that cup of coffee can be enough."

Applegarth advises bringing all your senses to an activity, no matter how small, to tap into the power to relax. She also suggests prioritising socialising as connecting to others in the perfect tonic to tackle Mental Chatter.

Move Your Body to Stabilise Your Mind

Mental Health is directly related to the stimulus your body reacts to and the activities you indulge in. The best activity, according to experts, is working out or doing yoga. Exercising induces the influx of hormones such as Dopamine and Endorphins which greatly affects the mind positively.

“Stress has a tendency to store in our bodies. We have all this adrenaline pumping around our bodies that has nowhere to go. We need to physically release the tension in our muscles and bones," says Applegarth.

The ongoing dialogue with the mind is, in most cases, negatively affecting the body and needs a halt for your life to get going in the right direction again.

