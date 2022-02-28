What is the Raman Effect and How is it Related to National Science Day?

As India celebrates National Science day today, it is important to know about the man whose game-changing theory gave birth to this day that is celebrated annually on February 28. Renowned physicist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman invented the Raman effect in 1928 on this very day, winning the Nobel Prize for his discovery two years later.

The goal of National Science Day is to inspire Indian youngsters to become more interested in science and to appreciate its significance. On this day, students from all around the country compete in state and national competitions to show off their science projects and knowledge.

The roots of National Science Day date back to when CV Raman was working at the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science laboratory in Kolkata. It was while he was here that he discovered the spectroscopy phenomenon that later came to be known as the Raman effect, which describes how the wavelength of light scatters when deflected on a particular object. It all began during a trip to Europe in 1921 where the Mediterranean sea’s blue color and the presence of icebergs intrigued him. He started experimenting with transparent ice cubes and light from a mercury arc lamp. After shining the light through ice cubes, he noted the shift in wavelength.

It is interesting to note that Raman was not the first to observe the phenomenon. Just a week before Raman, Russian scientists Grigory Landsberg and Leonid Mandelstam discovered the phenomenon, although they published their results months after Raman did so in 1928. This was a significant breakthrough that laid the door for a number offuture scientific breakthroughs. National Science Day honours the legendary physicist and encourages young Indians to follow in his footsteps.

This year, the National Science Day will have ‘Integrated Approach in Science and Technology for Sustainable Future’ as its theme.

