What is the 'Tang Ping' Movement Started by Young Chinese Who are Against Overworking?

With the “Tang ping" movement, young Chinese citizens are fighting against a culture of long, arduous work hours. Generation Z is breaking away from the consumerism of previous generations and advocating a return to more human-centered values. It’s a trend that runs counter to some of the country’s traditional economic ambitions. A growing number of Chinese youth want to “lie flat." This is the literal translation of what the expression “Tang ping" means in Chinese. Since last year, the trend has resurfaced. The generation born after 1995 claims to be “Tang ping" and rejects the 10-hours-a-day, 6-days-a-week work model. It’s an intense rhythm that has long been the norm instituted by several major Chinese companies.

It signals a changing attitude in the workplace in China and more broadly in Chinese society. Young people no longer work to consume. They don’t want to subject themselves to the damaging pressures of overwork. Instead priorities are the search for meaning in their lives. Many want to break free of social injunctions that suggest they should get married, have children, buy a house.

This change can be associated with an outlook of less social and economic advancement than previous generations. In China, Generation Z has largely experienced a comfortable living environment. Members benefit from the one-child policy and live in families that are richer overall than previous generations. Yet, even with a good job, this generation struggles to “get ahead" in a traditional sense. There is little social mobility and competition at work is fierce, resulting in deterioration of well-being.

And so many young people have decided to break away from the frantic pace and do the minimum at their job. Their values center around respect for human beings, and they prioritize taking time off and looking after their mental health. It’s a counterculture movement that has become increasingly widespread, to the point of worrying Chinese authorities. The government is trying to stop the spread of this phenomenon, “fearing that it could challenge the established social and economic order," writes the South China Morning Post.

