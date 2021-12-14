What is 'Trichophagia' or Rapunzel Syndrome and Why is it Fatal if Not Treated in Time

For this 11-year-old girl from Kolkata, her eating habits were constantly going from bad to worse. She used to start vomiting after eating anything except liquid food. As a result, she began to suffer from anaemia. Soon she started suffering from weight loss, fatigue and constant tiredness. There was constant unbearable abdominal pain. In such a situation, her parents took her to the doctors who found her stomach was filled with hair follicles. After consultation with other experts, she was operated upon and the ball of hair removed. It was 9.3 inches in length, 4.4 inches in width and weighed 1 kg 300 grams.

So what actually happened to the young girl? According to doctors, the girl is suffering from ‘Trichotillomania‘. Patients with this mental illness tend to tear their hair out of exhaustion and anxiety. And yet another extension of this disease is ‘Trichophagia’, where many even end up ingest the hair constantly. That was the case of the girl, she used to tear her hair and eat it. The hairs would get stuck in the stomach without finding a way out. The girl was doing this for the last 5 years.

What is Trichophagia?

Trichophagia is the repeated ingestion of hair most commonly associated with compulsive hair pulling (Trichotillomania). It can involve eating parts of one’s own hair (such as the roots or tips) or whole strands of hair. Trichophagia is likely to be the cumulative result of multiple factors, such as genetic predisposition, social environment, and neurobiological factors. There are several psychoanalytic theories and associations, although none are supported by empirical evidence.

From the outside, the doctor at first thought that it was a solid tumour. They did MRI to be sure. That time the matter came to notice. After that, it was decided to cut the girl’s abdomen and do the surgery. Dr Aneek Roy Chowdhury, a city-based Paediatric Surgeon performed the surgery at a Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata. According to him, the stomach is usually confined to the upper abdomen. But the girl’s stomach was clogged with hair and it spread to her navel. Since the stomach was filled with hair, there was no way for food to enter. In addition, finding no more space in the stomach, the hair began to descend into the duodenum through the connective tissue. Touching the duodenum is not a common thing. This is called ‘Rapunzel Syndrome’. This is an extreme form of trichobezoar in which the ‘tail’ of the hair ball extends into the intestines and can be fatal if misdiagnosed.

For now the girl is physically fit. However, the treatment of her mental problem is urgent. Trichotillomania is a type of Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). Patients do this out of exhaustion and extra anxiety.

Dr Aneek Roy Chowdhury said, “I am happy for the patient. She was suffering from this ailment unknowingly for such a long time, finally she got cured. I am honoured to do such an extremely rare surgery. The main obstacle was to make the parents believe that any such a thing can happen."

