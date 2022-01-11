What is Wordle, the Free Online Game That Has Got Indians Hooked?

If you’ve come across Wordle on Twitter and wondered if it’s the zillionth online lockdown fix, then you’re probably correct. From around last week, the word-guessing game has taken over the Internet as people vie against each other to get to the one correct answer. Perhaps, part of its popularity is owed to the fact that it’s more of a brainteaser than a test of vocabulary - the word could be something like ‘gorge’- unlike your regular newspaper crossword which may or may not combine both depending on the difficulty level. Rest assured, though, Wordle is no easy feat. The secret word could be anything within the English lexicon. Also, it’s not like other online brainteasers that would have you navigate through a never-ending vortex of levels. There’s only one Wordle per day, consisting of five letters and you have six tries to guess it. After each guess, the colour of the tiles containing the letters will change to indicate how close you were.

If the letter you guessed is simply in the word that everyone is trying to get, the tile turns yellow. If your guess is in the word as well as in the right position, the tile turns green. If your guess is not in the word at all, the tile turns grey. It’s a bit of a game of probability as there are no hints or clues as to what the answer could be, and perhaps that is why it has hooked so many players around the world.

As per a report by The Guardian, Wordle didn’t become as popular as it is right now till the maker decided to make one’s results shareable on Twitter. That way, it now caters to the competitive streak of humankind, too.

Wordle the game has its roots in a bit of a love story. Brooklyn software engineer Josh Wardle came up with it for his partner who loves word games. The name of the game is a play on his surname Wardle. New York Times reported that the two played Wordle for months and it was an instant hit on their family WhatsApp groups. That was when Wardle realised that he might be sitting on a hitmaker and decided to release it to the rest of the world. He did so in October 2021. In November of 2021, about 90 players were on the game. Just about two months later, Wordle had more than 3,00,000 players. What, according to Wardle, is the draw of Wordle? “I think people kind of appreciate that there’s this thing online that’s just fun. It’s not trying to do anything shady with your data or your eyeballs. It’s just a game that’s fun," New York Times quoted him as saying.

