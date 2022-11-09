What Makes Tokyo Salons' 'Silent Cut' Policy So Popular Around Japan

The Covid-19 pandemic led to people doing standard things differently. For example, when it comes to getting a haircut, a lot of us called our regular barbers home and got all their equipment sanitised or got our pair of scissors and comb to get the haircut done. Tokyo hair salons, however, chose to prevent the spread of Covid by introducing the “Silent Cut" service that is now increasingly becoming popular in Japan.

Japan authorities started promoting “no conversation" or “less conversation" policies in shops, schools and supermarkets to curb the increasing cases of Covid. This was done as saliva droplets were also responsible for the spread of coronavirus and having a conversation meant increasing the risk of transmission through those droplets. But hair salons and barber shops were now in a huge dilemma as to what should be done as interesting conversations at barber shops are a complimentary service you get along with a haircut.

Advertisement

Top showsha video

A Tokyo salon decided to introduce the “Silent cut" service and it proved to be so popular that all other barber shops quickly followed in its footsteps even today, long after covid restrictions have been completely lifted, it continues.

A survey showed that 70% of customers loved the experience of silent cuts, and the reason was privacy. A lot of customers even suggested that they had been waiting for this service for years. They further added that they never wanted to waste energy while getting a haircut in the first place which is why this new service came as a boon to them.

Advertisement

Hair Stylists usually indulge in talks to understand the right requirement of the customer so that they can get the desired haircut. Otherwise, a communication gap can often lead to an undesirable result which might end up in a quarrel. However, with the silent cut in practice, if customers wish to stay quiet, hairstylists respect that they do not utter a word during the entire process.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here