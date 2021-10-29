Frowning Infinity or Pringle? People Draw Conclusions to What 'Meta' Logo Looks Like

Ever since Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckeberg announced that the company would rebrand itself as ‘Meta’, the internet has been zealously trying to make sense of the whys and hows of the decision. The tech giant said the name change would bring together its different apps and technologies under one new brand but also said that the corporate structure would remain the same. The new logo of Meta has however attracted a lot of attention and with it, a hell lot of jokes and memes on social media as well.

Facebook, now Meta has come a long way ever since Zuckerberg started it back in February 2005. So how did it all came about? The story goes that while at Harvard, Zuckerberg had built a website called the ‘Facemash’ in 2003 which was comparable to Hot or Not and used pictures put together from the online ‘face books’ or the student directory with photos and some basic information at Harvard. Even though Zuckerberg had faced expulsion and charged with breaching security, violating copyrights and individual privacy due to this but the charges were dropped after a while and in 2004, Zuckerberg coded a new website which he christened ‘TheFacebook’.

A year later in 2005, the company dropped the ‘The’ from the name after it bought the domain name Facebook.com.

The metaverse, a term first penned as part of a dystopian novel decades ago and now attracting buzz in Silicon Valley, refers broadly to the idea of a shared virtual environment which can be accessed by people using different devices. The prefix “meta" comes from Greek and means beyond, after or across.

Following Facebook’s name change, Twitter, also considered its arch-nemesis as a social platform, took a dig at Facebook. “BIG NEWS lol jk still Twitter," wrote the official verified handle.

