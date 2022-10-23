'What Rain?' Sun is Shining at the MCG and India-Pakistan Fans Finally Breathe a Sigh of Relief

Melbourne weather forecasts and rain delays have been a cause of concern for millions of cricket fans awaiting the India vs Pakistan encounter on Sunday as the biggest rivals of the game gear up for their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the MCG. Since the clash’s dates were out, fans have been fiddling with their phones, anxiously checking weather apps to see if the rain gods would show any mercy on 23rd October, the D-day of cricket.

Fortunately for all of us, those who have assembled at the gorgeous MCG are happy to report that the skies are clear and the sun is shining at the venue of India-Pakistan.

At least for now, the rain delay concerns have been put in the back seat as early signs promise a cracker of a contest between Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam’s men.

The temperature in Melbourne will hover around 18 degrees Celsius and the skies will be covered with clouds. Inconsistent showers and a thunderstorm are expected through the course of the day. The match will be interrupted by rain as the precipitation rate is 91 percent on Sunday. The Wind speed is expected to be around 15 km/h. The match will most likely be interrupted by rain. It will be interesting to see if we get a match with fewer overs or if it is completely washed out.

