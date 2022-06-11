What The Unique Code On Indian Railways Coaches Means

Back in the day, when we were still kids, travelling on a train was nothing short of an adventure. We looked out the window and found the serpentine train chugging through the trees. What a delight it was! What we also wondered was how these trains were numbered.

The 5-digit number on the train’s coach presents a unique code. The reason behind this unique code has been answered by a teacher on YouTube.

The first 2 digits of this unique code represent the year in which the coach was made. The last 3 digits represent the type of coach it is. For example, if the code on the coach is 04052, it means the coach was manufactured in 2004, and 052 represents A.C. Coach. Numbers 1-200 represent A.C. Coaches.

Numbers 200-400 represent Sleeper coaches. For example, if the code on the coach is 98337, it means it was made in 1998. Number 337 represents sleeper coaches.

After A.C. and Sleeper coaches, numbers 400-600 mean general coach.

According to the teacher, another identification of the general coach is that there are 3 doors in it.

Numbers 600-700 mean Chair car. The teacher further explained that the Chair car option is used when it is not possible to accommodate all passengers. Prior reservation has to be done for the Chair car option. Number 02615 means that the coach was built in 2002. Number 615 will represent the General coach.

Numbers 700-800 depict seating and baggage coaches. Number 08701 will show that the coach was manufactured in 2008 and 701 means seating and baggage coach. Khan sir explained that this coach is allotted to handicapped commuters. According to Khan sir, this is done due to the fact that handicapped passengers will be safe in this coach as their number is quite less.

Numbers more than 800 show that the coach is meant for Pantry, Generator or mail purposes. Letter C is also present in the code of these coaches. Letter C means that it is CBC Coupling and there is no side buffer present. Buffers are used to prevent railway vehicles from going past the end of a physical section of track.

