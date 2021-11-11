What Will South Korea's Seoul, the First City in Metaverse, Look Like?

Seoul is set to be the first city to enter the metaverse. The metaverse is a shared three-dimensional virtual universe experienced through augmented and virtual reality technology. Ever since the global pandemic, the importance of the virtual world has been pushed into prominence, with almost all real-world activities being forced to shift online. Although mainstream brands have already announced their foray into the meta world, the South Korean capital city is the first-ever government to announce its new digital future, which is currently named ‘Metaverse Seoul.’ The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced that the virtual world will enable seamless interaction of citizens with the state. From attending cultural events, visiting tourist sites to meeting avatars officials to solve municipal complaints, everything will be possible with a pair of futuristic headsets. The city has invested 3.9 billion South Korean won (about Rs 24 crore) in the ‘Seoul Vision 2030’ 10-year plan of mayor Oh Se-hoon. Euronews quoted the mayor, who said the aim is for “a city of coexistence, a global leader, a safe city, and a future emotional city."

What is Seoul Vision 2030?

The virtual platform is envisioned to be developed by the end of 2022 and operational in 2026. It is will also include a digital office for the mayor and facilities for business opportunities, Quartz reported. The project will kick off at the traditional Bosingak Belfry bell ring party on New Year’s eve, this time in a virtual setup. A “Metaverse 120 Center" for public services will be opened in 2023 where citizens won’t have to physically visit the city hall to fix local issues. 2023 will also see prominent events like the Seoul Lantern Festival online, enabling people from all corners of the world to join in. The major tourist spots like Gwanghwamun Plaza, Deoksugung Palace and Namdaemun Market, will be part of the “Virtual Tourist Zone". Virtual life will be injected into lost heritage sites like the Donuimun Gate, which was destroyed in 1915. Special services for people with disabilities will be made using extended reality (XR). There are also plans to harness artificial intelligence for sewer and water waste management, with an AI chatbot as a public concierge.

Though the goal is to remove spatial and physical barriers and increase access to public services, the virtual reality goggles are in the range of $300 to$600, and not so widely available or accessible as a cellphone.

The concept of metaverse recently grabbed headlines after Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced the rebranding of the company to Meta. Sportwear brand Nike is also reportedly planning to sell virtual sneakers, clothing and accessory in the near future. This will be the company’s foray into the up-and-coming metaverse. Brands like Gucci and Balenciaga have already made their foray into the world of NFTs.

