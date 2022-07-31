What Would Last Selfies on Earth Look Like? AI Has the Answer

An artificial intelligence recently produced what the last selfies taken by humans during the end of the world would look like. The horrifying pictures were generated by an artificial intelligence system called DALL-E.

Shared on TikTok by an account known as Robot Overlords, the pictures show creepy and disfigured figures that resemble humans. One picture shows a skinned face with bomb explosions setting off in the backdrop, while another picture shows a zombie-looking figure with smoke-filled background.

DALL-E, the artificial intelligence system that produced these scary images, is based on the GPT-3 model created by OpenAI. The GPT-3 is an autoregressive language model that can produce human-like conversation, stories, and poems, using the method of deep learning. The DALL-E is a 12-billion parameter of the GPT-3 that uses deep learning and produces images based on the text entered.

The AI was asked to produce what, according to it, the last selfie a human ever takes on Earth would look like. The images, although hold no validity, still manage to instill an eerie feeling in viewers. Netizens showered the images with a plethora of varied reactions. “OK no more sleeping," said one user, as reported by New York Post. Another said, “That is exactly how it is going to be."

DALL-E was developed and launched by OpenAI in January 2021. More than a year later, in April 2022, the platform announced DALL-E 2, an updated version of the artificial intelligence system. The image generator can basically give any idea written in text a visual form.

The controllability of the creator on the image depends on how the caption is written or phrased. Beyond the phrase is the work of the AI. With DALL-E, one can also decide the angle of viewing, the distance of viewing, and the colours of the objects in the image.

