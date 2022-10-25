WhatsApp Down Memes Take Over The Internet as The App Throws Errors in India, Other Countries

Meta-owned WhatsApp is currently experiencing some disruption. However, there is no official response or acknowledgement from WhatsApp as of now. As per reports, users are not being able to send or receive messages on the messaging platform. While many are busy trying to make the app work, microblogging aficionados were the ones furiously typing out jokes and memes and those were the best.

While many shared images from Bollywood movies, there were people who edited Mark Zuckerberg’s images and posted in on Twitter. Here are a few memes.

According to realtime monitor Downdetector, these disruptions are being experienced in various parts of the country. Also, as many as 11,000 users reported disruptions.

This comes just a few days after WhatsApp banned over 23 lakh bad accounts in India in July in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, the company said on Thursday. WhatsApp additionally received 574 complaint reports in the month of July in India, and the records “actioned" were 27.

The platform with over 400 million users in the country had restricted over 22 lakh accounts with bad records in June. “In accordance with the IT Rules 2021, we’ve published our report for the month of July 2022. As captured in the latest monthly report, WhatsApp banned over 2.3 million accounts (2,387,000) in the month of July," a company spokesperson said.

