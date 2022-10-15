WhatsApp's Hyper-realistic 3D Ad is Making People Stop on This London Street

Social Media Consultant Matt Navarra took to his official LinkedIn handle and shared a video of WhatsApp’s wild new ad at Piccadilly in London. The ad, which has attracted so many eyeballs, is 3D and has left the netizens stunned. The app has garnered praise worldwide for this excellent marketing strategy which highlights its latest privacy features.

It is focused on WhatsApp’s features that create interlocking layers of protection and full control over user privacy levels. Matt also shared the same video on Twitter. “This is @WhatsApp’s wild new ad in Piccadilly Circus, London watch to the end," read the caption. The video evolves from a replica of the surrounding buildings all shutting their windows. They then change into a vacant space which is then sealed by closing silver shutters. One of Whatsapp’s voice notes being locked away into a steel safe.

The screen read, “Online Presence only be seen by who you want. 2-stepp Verification PIN protection that helps prevent intruders. End-to-end Encryption personal messages no one can see or hear. Disappearing Messages chats that vanish when you want them to. End-to-end Encrypted Backups safer safekeeping. Message Privately with layers of Protection. End-to-end Encryption keep personal messages between you. Block & Report remove unwanted chats."

The video has garnered over 1 million likes. “When a company goes this heavy into promoting their privacy I get suss. It’s a cool ad, but why? They’ve obviously felt a pinch somewhere," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Slick piece of immersive advertising from WhatsApp."

How do you like this latest ad?

