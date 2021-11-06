Wheelchair Basketball Camp Organised in Srinagar to 'Boost Morale' of Para-athletes

A two-day wheelchair basketball coaching camp is underway in Srinagar. It has been organised by the Voluntary Medicare Society (VMS), a non-governmental organisation in collaboration with the Wheelchair Basketball Federation of India (WBFI) to boost the morale of para-athletes. National, as well as international players, are getting trained in the camp. VMS has made all the necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of training in the camp. Shahid Raza, sports instructor and co-organizer of the camp, told ANI that there are 12 females among the players who are participating in the camp for training.

Raza said that the camp has been organized to equip the players with new techniques of the game. The camp will help them in learning new rules of the game for national and international games. The camp is also helping them in boosting their morale, he said.

Raza added that a few new players who have not played any national games are also participating in the camp. The players are also showing great interest in getting training at the camp.

Ishrat Rasheed, an international player, said that players had been searching for such a camp as they had not played any game since the last few months. He said that he along with other players are learning new techniques of the game.

Shaheen, another player at the camp, told ANI, “I did my post-graduation and I also want to play just like Ishrat and Insha. I also want to participate at the national and international level."

The game of wheelchair basketball is played by people with different levels of physical disabilities that prevent them from running, jumping, and pivoting. The game is played among two teams of five players each. Players play the game while moving around on a wheelchair.

The game was originally developed by World War II veterans in 1945 as part of rehabilitation in the USA. It was first introduced at the Rome 1960 Paralympic Games. Today, the sport is practiced in nearly 100 countries.

